Kirk isn't in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

With George Springer serving as the Blue Jays' designated hitter in Game 2 and Danny Jansen checking in behind the plate, Kirk will retreat to the bench. Kirk caught all nine innings of the Jays' 7-3 win in Game 1, going 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.