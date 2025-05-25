Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Kirk will get a breather for the matinee contest after he had started behind the dish in both of the past two days. After being called up from Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day to replace Tyler Heineman (concussion) on the 26-man active roster, Ali Sanchez will get the nod at catcher Sunday.
