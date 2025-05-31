Kirk isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Kirk will get a chance to catch his breath Saturday after going 4-for-7 with three RBI, two runs scored and three walks through the first two games of the series. Ali Sanchez will replace him behind the dish and bat ninth.
