Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Kirk will get some rest for the Sunday afternoon game after he started behind the dish in both of the previous two contests. Tyler Heineman will handle catching duties for Toronto in the series finale.
