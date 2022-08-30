Kirk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Kirk heads to the bench after making two starts apiece at catcher and designated hitter over the Blue Jays' last four contests while going 2-for-14 with four walks. Danny Jansen will relieve Kirk behind the plate Tuesday, while George Springer gets a day out of the outfield to handle DH duties.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Records three hits Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Three hits in Friday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Day off Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Three more hits in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting Friday•