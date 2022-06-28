Kirk will sit Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Kirk has broken out this season to the tune of a .322/.411/.525 slash line, with his 9.7 percent strikeout rate and 10.5 percent barrel rate representing a rare combination of contact and power. That's earned him frequent opportunities as a designated hitter whenever he isn't needed behind the plate, but he won't start at either spot this time around. Gabriel Moreno will catch for Ross Stripling while George Springer rests his legs in the designated hitter spot.
