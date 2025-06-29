Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Resting up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Kirk will get a breather for Sunday's matinee after he started behind the dish in both of the Blue Jays' first two games in Boston. Tyler Heineman will step in for Kirk at catcher in the series finale.
