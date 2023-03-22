Kirk (illness) is starting behind the plate and batting fifth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
The 24-year-old was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to a non-COVID-related illness, but he'll return to action Wednesday after a couple days of rest. Kirk remains on track to work behind the plate for Toronto on Opening Day next week.
