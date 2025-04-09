Kirk (leg) will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game versus the Red Sox.
Kirk didn't play Tuesday after fouling a pitch off his lower leg in Monday's game, although Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated it was more of a scheduled day off. The 26-year-old Kirk will bring two straight multi-hit games into Wednesday's festivities.
