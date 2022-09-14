Kirk isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Kirk is getting a day off after he hit .333 with two doubles, six RBI, four runs, three walks and five strikeouts over the last eight games. Vladimir Guerrero will rest his legs as the designated hitter during Wednesday's matchup.
