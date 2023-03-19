Kirk was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Rays due to a non-COVID-19 illness.
Kirk was penciled in to start behind the plate and bat cleanup, but an ailment will prevent him from taking the field. The 24-year-old's status for Opening Day shouldn't be affected by the illness, and he'll likely return to the lineup within the next few days.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Making spring debut Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Could get in game by Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Expected in games next week•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Set to join team Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Withdraws from WBC•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Uncertain for WBC•