Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Kirk (personal) is expected to report to spring training Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kirk has been away from the team while awaiting the birth of his child. The backstop will have some catching up to do after missing the first few weeks of spring training, but Matheson relayed he's been doing individual work in California while away from the team. Kirk is expected to serve as the Blue Jays' Opening Day backstop, and he should be in store for frequent starts at designated hitter on days when Danny Jansen catches.