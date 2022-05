Kirk will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Kirk will get a turn behind the plate in the series finale while fellow backstop Danny Jansen takes a seat. Though he's been swinging a hot bat of late by going 6-for-13 with two doubles, a walk, four runs and an RBI over his last four games, Kirk has faded into more of a part-time role following Jansen's return from the injured list earlier this month. Kirk is starting Sunday for just the fifth time in nine games.