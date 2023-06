Kirk (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Kirk was fortunate to avoid a fracture when his left hand was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 11-7 loss to the Rangers, but he sustained a cut and a bruise and will get at least one day off to recover. Danny Jansen draws the starting nod behind the plate in Monday's series opener in Miami, while rookie Spencer Horwitz serves as Toronto's designated hitter.