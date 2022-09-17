Kirk (hip) isn't starting Saturday against the Orioles.
Although Kirk is out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive matchup, he has resumed running and hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's series finale against Baltimore, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. However, Vladimir Guerrero will rest his legs as the designated hitter Saturday.
