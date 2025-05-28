Kirk isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Texas.
Kirk will get a chance to rest during Wednesday's series finale after going 2-for-6 with an RBI through the first two games. Ali Sanchez will catch for starter Paxton Schultz instead and bat eighth.
