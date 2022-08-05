Kirk is not in Friday's lineup against the Twins.
Kirk is hitless in his last 12 at-bats, which qualifies as a pretty bad slump by his standards. He is hitting .303/.387/.467 with 12 home runs in 351 plate appearances.
