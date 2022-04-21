Kirk is not in Thursday's lineup against the Red Sox, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Kirk has been on fire of late, going 7-for-16 with five walks and zero strikeouts over his last six games. Zack Collins will start behind the dish and bat cleanup.
