Kirk, who is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, is dealing with left hip tightness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It was a bit puzzling that Kirk was held out of the lineup Thursday for a second straight day, but the hip issue explains the his absence. Kirk is considered day-to-day and could be available off the bench if needed.
