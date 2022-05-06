Kirk went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Guardians.
Kirk led off the seventh inning with his first home run of the season. He has only two extra-base hits across 77 plate appearances to begin the campaign, resulting in a .313 slugging percentage. There are still plenty of things to like in Kirk's profile, however, highlighted by his plate discipline as he's earned nine passes as opposed to striking out only eight times.
