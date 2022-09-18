site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Still out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Kirk (hip) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles.
It sounds like Kirk is day-to-day at best, and he may not be ready to return even after Monday's off day. Kirk was not yet able to run on the field on Friday, but he was hitting and playing catch.
