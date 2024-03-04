Kirk went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old catcher took Brandon Walter deep in the sixth inning for his second homer of the spring in four games. Kirk is coming off a somewhat disappointing 2023 that saw him slash .250/.334/.358 over 422 plate appearances, but the Blue Jays are hoping he can rebound to something closer to his 2022 performance, when he posted a .787 OPS with 14 homers. Kirk should split time behind the plate with Danny Jansen (illness) this season while also mixing in at DH behind Justin Turner.