Kirk went 1-for-2 with two walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Twins.

The backstop took Joe Ryan deep to cap a four-run first inning for the Blue Jays, en route to a 10-4 romp. Kirk has found his power stroke in August, homering four times in his last eight games with 11 RBI. With a month left to go in the season, the 26-year-old has 11 home runs and 59 RBI, as he closes in on new career highs in both categories -- he launched 14 long balls with 63 RBI in 2022.