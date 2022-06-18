Kirk went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 12-3 loss to the Yankees.

He took Jordan Montgomery deep in the sixth inning, but the Blue Jays were already in a 10-1 hole at that point. Kirk is slashing .354/.446/.604 through 14 games in June with three of his six homers on the season, and he should continue to see regular playing time between DH and catcher as long as he's raking.