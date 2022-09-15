Kirk is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Kirk did not appear in Wednesday's game, and he will open on the bench for a second straight day. No injury has been reported, so as things stands it appears he is just getting a couple days off amid a 4-for-23 (.174) stretch at the plate.
