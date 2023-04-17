Kirk is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Danny Jansen will draw the start at catcher while Brandon Belt serves as the Blue Jays' designated hitter with Kirk sitting after he had been included in the lineup in three of the past four games. With an even 8:8 BB:K through his first 13 games of the season, Kirk appears to be seeing the ball well, but it hasn't translated to eye-popping fantasy numbers. He enters Monday's game with a .243 average, one home run, nine RBI and four runs.