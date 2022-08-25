Kirk is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
Kirk started the past eight games and will head to the bench after posting a .333/.400/.433 slash line with three doubles and seven RBI during that span. Danny Jansen will take over behind the plate in the series finale at Boston.
