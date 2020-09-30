Kirk is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Blue Jays' wild-card series with the Rays.
With Vladimir Guerrero serving as the team's designated hitter Wednesday and Danny Jansen starting behind the plate, Kirk will be squeezed out of the lineup. The rookie was the DH in Tuesday's 3-1 loss, going 1-for-3 with a base hit.
