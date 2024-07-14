Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Kirk hasn't overtaken Danny Jansen as the Blue Jays' clear No. 1 backstop, but he started in both of the previous two contests and has turned the catcher position into more of a timeshare lately. The Blue Jays have been more willing to make room in the lineup for Kirk recently due to his hot bat; he's recorded at least one hit in each of his last six games and is slashing .476/.462/.571 overall during that stretch.
