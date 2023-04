Kirk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Danny Jansen will get a turn behind the plate while Kirk sits after starting at catcher in three of the Blue Jays' previous four games. Kirk is getting on base at a strong .344 clip so far this season, but aside from a respectable RBI total of six, he isn't providing much else in terms of fantasy numbers (.222 average, one home run, two runs, no stolen bases).