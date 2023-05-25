Kirk went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's loss against the Rays.
Kirk was the lone Blue Jay to record more than one hit in the contest. After a slow start to the season, the 24-year-old backstop has started to heat up, going 9-for-25 in his last seven games. Kirk's now slashing .248/.360/.333 with two home runs, 11 runs scored and 12 RBI through 139 plate appearances. Kirk is certainly capable of providing offense from the catcher position, and he could see an expanded role depending on the severity of Danny Jansen's groin injury.
