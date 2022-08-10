Kirk went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.
The All-Start catcher recorded three more hits Tuesday, as he continues to show why he was the AL's starting catcher in the Mid-Summer Classic. Kirk's excellent performance has been no fluke as he is above the 90th percentile among all MLB hitters in strikeout rate, average exit velocity, xwOBA, and xBA. Expect Kirk to continue putting up strong ratios and counting stats batting routinely in the heart of John Schneider's lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Reaches base three times Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Breather Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Slugs 11th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Receives Sunday off•