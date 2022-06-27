Kirk went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's loss against the Brewers.
Kirk launched a three-run blast in the first inning that scored George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero, the only runs that Toronto would score in the loss. The homer was Kirk's fourth in five games. Additionally, the catcher has nine hits during that span, including two two-hit performances and a four-hit game. Kirk is now slashing .322/.409/.523 on the season to go along with 10 home runs.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: X-rays return negative•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Collects four hits, exits early•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Homers again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: On bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Swats sixth homer•