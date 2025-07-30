Kirk is tentatively on track to play a rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday before being activated from the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kirk was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a foul tip off the mask in a game this past weekend. However, he has recovered well since then, and as long as he keeps progressing it looks like he will require only a minimum absence. Tyler Heineman has been handling the primary catching duties for the Blue Jays since Kirk went down.