Kirk (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
General manager Ross Atkins indicated Thursday that Kirk could return in approximately four weeks, but the catcher will be out until at least July due to his strained left hip flexor. Danny Jansen should continue to serve as the primary catcher with Reese McGuire available as a depth option.
