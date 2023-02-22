Blue Jays manager John Schneider noted Wednesday that Kirk (personal) might not be able to represent Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kirk has not yet arrived at Blue Jays camp in Florida as he awaits the birth of his child. "You're getting to the point where you really have to make the best decision for the club," Schneider said Wednesday. "Nothing yet on the baby front, so we've talked through a number of different scenarios regarding what's best for him and what's best for us. If it does get to that, then that will be part of the equation." Team Mexico is set to begin WBC play on March 11 in Phoenix.