Kirk (personal) withdrew from the Mexican World Baseball Classic team Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kirk isn't dealing with an injury, but he's yet to arrive at camp as he awaits the birth of his child. Both he and the Blue Jays felt that his eventual arrival wouldn't give him time to adequately prepare to catcher Toronto's new pitchers and acclimate to the new MLB rules while also spending time with Team Mexico. The news is a blow to Mexico's chances of advancing beyond the first round of the World Baseball Classic for the first time since 2009.