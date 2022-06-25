Kirk was diagnosed with a bruised left hand when X-rays came back negative after being removed from Friday's game at Milwaukee, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk was clipped on his glove hand by the bat on a backswing during the bottom of the seventh inning, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. The 23-year-old continued his tear at the plate prior to exiting and homered for the third straight game. In addition to the two-run home run Friday, he went 3-for-3 with another run scored.