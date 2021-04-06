Jansen (knee) could return to the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He is feeling better Tuesday after taking a foul tip off the right knee Monday and is available off the bench. It sounds like Jansen will probably catch Hyun Jin Ryu on Wednesday.
