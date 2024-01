The Blue Jays and Jansen avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's a nice raise for Jansen, who was in his third year of arbitration eligibility. The 28-year-old has had trouble staying healthy, most recently missing the final month of the 2023 season to repair a fractured finger. He'll enter spring training with a clean bill of health, though, and will again share catching duties with Alejandro Kirk in 2024.