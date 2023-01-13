Jansen signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen was superb at the dish when healthy in 2022, producing an .855 OPS with 15 home runs over 72 games. His playing time in 2023 could be affected by the Brandon Belt signing if it means more catching for Alejandro Kirk, but the reality is Jansen hasn't reached 250 plate appearances either of the last two seasons, anyway. He's still capable of being a viable second fantasy catcher even with a truncated workload.
