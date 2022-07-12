The Blue Jays activated Jansen (finger) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He'll start at catcher and bat ninth in the Blue Jays' series opener with the Phillies.

Jansen last played June 6, when he fractured his hamate bone and landed on the IL. As a result of his extended absence, Jansen may take more of a back seat at catcher to Alejandro Kirk, but there should still be plenty of at-bats for Jansen, who's the superior defender of the two backstops. Prior to being deactivated, Jansen had shown some solid pop with a .232/.290/.625 slash line over 62 plate appearances.