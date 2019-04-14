Jansen will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays.

Jansen was excluded from the lineup for the past two days in favor of Luke Maile, who went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in those contests. The Blue Jays still appear to favor Jansen as their primary catcher, but the youngster has provided the sort of impact at the dish the team was likely counting on heading into the season. Entering the series finale, Jansen has managed only five hits in 35 at-bats while striking out 25.6 percent of the time.

