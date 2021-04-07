Jansen (knee) is starting Wednesday's game against Texas.
Jansen was available off the bench Tuesday but didn't appear in the contest. However, he'll start behind the dish and bat ninth Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Available off bench•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Out Tuesday with sore knee•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Exits after pitch hits knee•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Receives off day•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Getting pushed for playing time•