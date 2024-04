Jansen (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Jansen will serve as Buffalo's designated hitter Wednesday and, if that goes well, he will catch for them Friday. It's been reported that Jansen is targeting a late-April return, so it would seem he will be with Buffalo for a little while before being activated. He's been out since mid-March with a small fracture in his right wrist.