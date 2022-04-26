site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Beginning tee work
Jansen (oblique) will begin hitting off a tee Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen has missed over two weeks already with a strained left oblique. He's seemingly making progress but doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return to action.
