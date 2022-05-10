Jansen (oblique) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Jansen hasn't played in a full month while recovering from a strained left oblique. The length of his absence may mean he needs more than just a game or two of rehab before he's ready to return, though the Blue Jays haven't specified exactly how much time he'll need.

