Jansen (oblique) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Jansen hasn't played in a full month while recovering from a strained left oblique. The length of his absence may mean he needs more than just a game or two of rehab before he's ready to return, though the Blue Jays haven't specified exactly how much time he'll need.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Takes live batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Participates in several activities•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Beginning tee work•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Not yet swinging•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Facing extended absence•