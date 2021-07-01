Jansen (hamstring) has appeared in one rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen hadn't yet run at 100 percent last week, but he's making strides in his recovery and could rejoin the Blue Jays as early as this weekend. Alejandro Kirk (hip) is also on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A club, so the pair could compete for playing time behind the dish in the near future once they're cleared to return.
