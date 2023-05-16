site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Catching Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jansen is starting at catcher and batting seventh for the Blue Jays on Tuesday against the Yankees, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
He'll be behind the plate for Kevin Gausman while Alejandro Kirk grabs some pine. Jansen has now started three of the last four contests.
