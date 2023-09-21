Jansen (finger) was cleared Thursday to begin mobility exercises with his surgically-repaired right hand, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen fractured his right middle finger when he was struck by a foul ball Sept. 1 in Colorado. There is no official timetable yet for his return to the Blue Jays' active roster, but the 28-year-old catcher has expressed optimism about being available for a potential postseason run. Alejandro Kirk continues to draw the majority of starts behind the plate in Jansen's absence.